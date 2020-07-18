Ask a Reporter

Mask-wearing in public has become an increasingly pressing and politicized issue as the economy reopens and cases surge across the nation.

Trying to get a handle on how California is reopening and what it means for you? Our guide includes updates and tips for remaining healthy and sane.

Joe Biden has unveiled a plan to reopen schools in the era of coronavirus as President Trump says he will pressure officials to put children back in classrooms.

Masks do not reduce blood oxygen levels or increase carbon dioxide levels, a UC San Francisco infectious disease specialist says.

Everyone has an opinion about the value of taking a gap year after high school or during college. For those who do so, it can be a chance for an adventure as well as an opportunity to grow and mature.

The incident was said to have occurred when a man and his girlfriend ‘made multiple transphobic and misgendering slurs’ toward patrons at Las Perlas.

San Francisco is now on the state’s watch list because of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations. More businesses may have to close, mayor says.

A lawsuit accuses Riverside County social workers of failing to protect an 8-year-old Corona boy who disappeared last year and is presumed dead.

Janis Bucknor, 52, who ran the for-profit Community Preparatory Academy charter school, agreed to plead guilty to two felony offenses. CPA operated two schools, one in Carson and the other in South Los Angeles.

The 25-member board adopts regulations and policies governing the nation’s largest four-year public university system.

