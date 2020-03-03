Dylan Farrow calls Woody Allen’s upcoming memoir ‘deeply unsettling’

Dylan Farrow blasted an upcoming memoir by Woody Allen, the adoptive father whom she has alleged molested her as a child in the early 1990s. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations and was never charged following two investigations.

In a statement she posted Monday on Twitter, Farrow called the upcoming autobiography “deeply unsettling and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men.” She said she was never contacted by fact-checkers to verify any information.

“This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it,” she added.

Grand Central Publishing, a Hachette imprint, announced Monday that Allen’s memoir, “Apropos of Nothing,” would be released April 7. The long-rumored book was shopped around last year, but reportedly attracted little interest from major publishers in the era of #MeToo.

My statement on the disappointing and, frankly shocking, news from @HachetteUS today. pic.twitter.com/h0zuAi0T7l — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) March 3, 2020

In fact, according to the Associated Press, Grand Central had secretly acquired the book in March 2019 after Ben Sevier, the publisher and senior vice president, read a full draft of the memoir.

In a statement to The Times on Tuesday, Farrow said the publisher “has no interest in fact checking,” thus permitting Allen to continue “perpetuating a false and harmful narrative.” She added that her experience being published has been entirely different. “Every word I have published has had to go through a gauntlet of lawyers and fact checkers... The journalists I have worked with always reached out for comment. It is a naked double standard. The lengths to which Hachette has gone through to hide this book’s existence from myself and my brother Ronan shows that money, not truth, is their motivation.”

Farrow said she did not know what was in the memoir.

Grand Central described the book as “a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print. Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”

Little, Brown and Co., a division of Hachette, published “Catch and Kill” last year, by Farrow’s journalist brother Ronan Farrow, who’s become one of Allen’s biggest critics. Farrow won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for reporting that helped unveil sexual assault allegations against the movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Farrow and his mother, actress Mia Farrow, have been estranged from Allen for years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.