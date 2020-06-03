Bestsellers List Sun., June 7, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking: $28) A rebellious young woman from a wealthy family in Galilee meets 18-year-old Jesus.

2. All Adults Here by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $27) A family’s relationships evolve over a generation.

3. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A crime reporter investigates the brutal killing of a woman with whom he’d had a one-night stand.

4. Camino Winds by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A hurricane hits Camino Island, providing cover for a murder.

5. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $28) Five Depression-era women ride through the mountains to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s traveling library.

6. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

7. The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi (Mira: $27) In 1950s India, a woman who left an abusive marriage is confronted many years later by her ex-husband and a sister she never knew about.

8. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) A humble night watchman fights to persuade the U.S. government to honor treaties protecting picked-over lands.

9. A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) In Catalonia, the Spanish Civil war sends a family into exile.

10. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner (Atria: $28) Former best friends are reunited when one of them plans to marry.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

2. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

4. Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) The latest research yields breathtaking results.

5. Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui (Algonquin: $27) A deep dive into what draws humans into the water.

6. The Bird Way by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin Press: $28) An overview of how birds live and think.

7. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

8. Dirt by Bill Buford (Knopf: $29) A gourmand travels to France to master the art of French cooking.

9. The Book of Eels by Patrik Svensson (Ecco: $29) Drawing from literature, science and his own studies, the author unearths the mysteries of eels.

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

Paperback fiction

1. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)

4. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

5. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

6. Rules for Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin: $17)

7. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)

8. The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $18)

9. This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger (Atria: $17)

10. News of the World by Paulette Jiles (Morrow: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

2. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

3. A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell (Penguin: $18)

4. The Pioneers by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster: $18)

5. Bad Blood by John Carreyrou (Vintage: $17)

6. On Grand Strategy by John Lewis Gaddis (Penguin: $18)

7. Discovering Griffith Park: A Local’s Guide by Casey Schreiner (Mountaineers: $19)

8. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg (Random House: $18)

9. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

10. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

