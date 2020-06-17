Bestsellers List Sun., June 21, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A crime reporter investigates the brutal killing of a woman with whom he’d had a one-night stand.

3. A Burning by Megha Majumdar (Knopf: $26) A Muslim girl from slums in India is accused of executing a terrorist attack on a train because of a careless comment she made on social media.

4. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $28) A brother’s and sister’s lives are changed when a stepmother enters their family.

5. All Adults Here by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $27) A family’s relationships evolve over a generation.

6. Shakespeare for Squirrels by Christopher Moore (Morrow: $29) In a parody of the Bard’s work, a detective must solve the murder of Puck in King Oberon’s woodland realm.

7. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (Putnam: $26) A young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer and a connection that threatens to undo them both.

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

9. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner (Atria: $28) Former best friends are reunited when one of them plans to marry.

10. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $25) In the segregated south of the early 1960s, a young black man preparing for college is sent to a juvenile reformatory.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

2. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of black male life.

3. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

4. Our Time Is Now by Stacey Abrams (Holt: $28) A call to end voter suppression and empower the people.

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

6. Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

7. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.

8. Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking by Toni Tipton-Martin (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook celebrates African American cuisine with recipes for unique dishes and the stories of those who created them.

9. Hollywood Park by Mikel Jollett (Celadon: $28) The indie rocker describes escaping a religious cult with his family.

10. Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler’s Best by Neal Bascomb (Houghton Mifflin: $28) A chronicle of a legendary car race on the eve of World War II.

Paperback fiction

1. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

2. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison (Vintage: $15)

5. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)

6. Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor: $16)

7. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)

8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

9. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $18)

10. Trust Exercise by Susan Choi (Holt: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

2. Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson (One World: $17)

3. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)

4. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

5. The Source of Self-Regard by Toni Morrison (Vintage: $17)

6. Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $16)

7. We Were Eight Years in Power by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)

8. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

9. Raising White Kids by Jennifer Harvey (Abingdon: $19)

10. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)