Bestsellers List Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
2. The Order by Daniel Silva (Harper: $29) Art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon returns to investigate the mysterious death of the pope.
3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.
4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
6. Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell (Random House: $30) The rise and fall of a rock band in late-’60s London.
7. Axiom’s End by Lindsay Ellis (St. Martin’s: $28) An alternate history where in 2007 the U.S. government reveals contact with an extraterrestrial presence on Earth.
8. A Burning by Megha Majumdar (Knopf: $26) A Muslim girl from the slums is accused of a terrorist attack because of a careless comment on social media.
9. Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday: $27) A woman with Asian and white parents is attracted to two men, one Asian, one white.
10. The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking: $28) A rebellious young woman from a wealthy family in Galilee meets 18-year-old Jesus.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.
2. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Donald Trump.
3. The Answer Is …: Reflections on My Life by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster: $26) The host of “Jeopardy!” reflects on his life, career and battle with pancreatic cancer.
4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
5. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
6. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster: $33) The former National Security Advisor offers a detailed account of his time in the Trump administration.
7. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle white privilege and stop inflicting damage on people of color.
8. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of Black male life.
9. Begin Again by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown: $27) A biography of author and activist James Baldwin provides context and insight into race in America today.
10. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
Paperback fiction
1. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
2. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
5. The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit: $16)
6. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)
7. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat: $17)
8. Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $17)
9. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)
10. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
2. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)
3. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)
4. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)
5. The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein (Liveright: $18)
6. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)
7. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
8. A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell (Penguin: $18)
9. Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Daniel Tatum (Basic: $19)
10. A People’s History of the United States by Howard Zinn (Harper Perennial: $22)
