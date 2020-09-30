Bestsellers List Sun., Oct. 4, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury: $27) The long-awaited follow-up to “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.”

2. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.

3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

4. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) At the end of the Dark Ages, England is attacked from two sides in this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth.”

5. Troubled Blood by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland: $29) While visiting family in Cornwall, England, private detective Cormoran Strike is drawn into the long-cold case of a missing person.

6. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

7. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.

8. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.

9. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

10. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Gamache visits Paris with his family and gets entangled in a mystery.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Rage by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $30) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s account of President Trump’s conduct as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh (Gallery: $30) A collection of illustrated essays from the author of “Hyperbole and a Half.”

4. Disloyal by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse: $33) A tell-all from President Trump’s former lawyer-fixer.

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

6. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

7. Eat a Peach by David Chang, Gabe Ulla (Clarkson Potter: $28) The Korean American chef describes his rise to the top in the restaurant business.

8. I Know This to Be True: Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Geoff Blackwell, Ruth Hobday (Chronicle: $15) In this new edition of the series, Ruth Bader Ginsburg reflects on her life and service on the Supreme Court.

9. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump, PhD (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Trump.

10. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle white privilege and stop inflicting damage on people of color.

Paperback fiction

1. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

3. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson (Ecco: $17)

6. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

7. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $17)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

9. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Grove Press: $17)

10. The World That We Knew by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life by Jane Sherron de Hart (Vintage: $18)

4. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

7. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

9. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: In Her Own Words by Helena Hunt (Agate B2: $12)

10. Know My Name: A Memoir by Chanel Miller (Penguin: $18)