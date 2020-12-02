Bestsellers List Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”
2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
5. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village, where he gets dragged into a mystery.
6. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.
7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.
8. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.
9. Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson (Tor: $35) The latest installment of “The Stormlight Archive.”
10. The Archer by Paulo Coelho (Knopf: $21) A retired master of the bow and arrow takes on a young protégé.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues he faced early in his presidency.
2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
3. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $30) A collection of favorite stories from the humorist.
4. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.
5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
7. One Life by Megan Rapinoe (Penguin Press: $27) A memoir from the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup women’s soccer champion and activist.
8. Dolly Parton, Songteller by Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle: $50) An autobiography from the singer-songwriter, actress and country music legend.
9. The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X by Les Payne, Tamara Payne (Liveright: $35) A comprehensive biography of the civil rights icon.
10. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
Paperback fiction
1. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
2. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)
3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
4. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
5. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
7. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
10. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $18)
2. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
5. 10,000 Steps a Day in L.A.: 57 Walking Adventures by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica: $20)
6. Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents by Pete Souza (Voracious: $20)
7. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)
8. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)
9. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)
10. A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell (Penguin: $18)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.