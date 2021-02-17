Bestsellers List Sun., Feb. 21, 2021
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.
3. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
5. Blood Grove by Walter Mosley (Mulholland: $27) In 1969 Black private eye Easy Rawlins investigates a potential murder mystery involving a missing woman and her dog.
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
7. The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria: $28) A librarian joins the French Resistance during World War II.
8. My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee (Riverhead: $28) A Chinese American entrepreneur takes a young college student along on a life-changing trip across Asia.
9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.
2. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, M.D. (Simon & Schuster: $28) The TV doctor debunks myths about the aging brain, offers tips to maintain mental acuity.
3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
4. Mike Nichols: A Life by Mark Harris (Penguin Press: $35) A biography of the Oscar-winning director, from his Jewish childhood in 1930s Germany to fame and fortune in Hollywood.
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.
7. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues he faced early in his presidency.
8. Four Hundred Souls by Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.) (One World: $32) The 400-year history of African Americans is told in five-year increments by 90 Black writers.
9. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
10. Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert (Crown: $28) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Sixth Extinction” asks if it’s too late to save the planet.
Paperback fiction
1. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)
2. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
4. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
5. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
6. Bridgerton: The Duke and I by Julia Quinn (Avon: $17)
7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial: $17)
9. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Grand Central : $17)
10. Love Poems by Pablo Neruda (New Directions: $12)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
2. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)
6. Trails of the Angeles by David Harris (Wilderness : $22)
7. Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)
8. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (New World: $16)
9. The Seine by Elaine Sciolino (Norton : $18)
10. The Library Book by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $17)
