Bestsellers List Sunday, April 25
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.
2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
4. First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) A collection of short stories that highlight the significance of mysterious personal events.
5. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.
6. Northern Spy by Flynn Berry (Viking: $26) A BBC producer in Northern Ireland learns her sister is involved in IRA violence.
7. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
8. Under the Wave at Waimea by Paul Theroux (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $28) The life of an aging big-wave surfer in Hawaii is upended by an alcohol-fueled accident.
9. Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia (Flatiron: $27) A first-generation Cuban American in Miami grapples with her heritage.
10. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) An exploration of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.
2. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $33) A profile of three generations of the Sackler family, whose fortune was built on the opioid crisis.
3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
4. Beautiful Things by Hunter Biden (Gallery: $28) A memoir from President Biden’s younger son.
5. Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile (Crown: $28) A memoir from the Grammy-winning, genre-bending singer-songwriter.
6. Vibrant by Stacie Stephenson (BenBella: $30) A practical guide to improving health from the lifestyle doctor.
7. Dusk, Night, Dawn by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $20) A personal guide to navigating life’s difficult times.
8. Philip Roth by Blake Bailey (Norton: $40) A definitive biography of the American author.
9. The Hard Crowd by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $26) A collection of essays spanning 20 years from the bestselling novelist.
10. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
Paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
3. Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami (Europa: $17)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
6. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
7. The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $17)
8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)
9. A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway (Scribner: $18)
10. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)
3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
4. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell (Melville House: $18)
7. The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World: $17)
8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
9. Nomadland by Jessica Bruder (Norton: $17)
10. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $17)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.