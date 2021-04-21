Bestsellers List Sunday, April 25

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

4. First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) A collection of short stories that highlight the significance of mysterious personal events.

5. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

6. Northern Spy by Flynn Berry (Viking: $26) A BBC producer in Northern Ireland learns her sister is involved in IRA violence.

7. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

8. Under the Wave at Waimea by Paul Theroux (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $28) The life of an aging big-wave surfer in Hawaii is upended by an alcohol-fueled accident.

9. Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia (Flatiron: $27) A first-generation Cuban American in Miami grapples with her heritage.

10. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) An exploration of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.

2. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $33) A profile of three generations of the Sackler family, whose fortune was built on the opioid crisis.

3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

4. Beautiful Things by Hunter Biden (Gallery: $28) A memoir from President Biden’s younger son.

5. Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile (Crown: $28) A memoir from the Grammy-winning, genre-bending singer-songwriter.

6. Vibrant by Stacie Stephenson (BenBella: $30) A practical guide to improving health from the lifestyle doctor.

7. Dusk, Night, Dawn by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $20) A personal guide to navigating life’s difficult times.

8. Philip Roth by Blake Bailey (Norton: $40) A definitive biography of the American author.

9. The Hard Crowd by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $26) A collection of essays spanning 20 years from the bestselling novelist.

10. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

3. Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami (Europa: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

6. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

7. The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $17)

8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

9. A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway (Scribner: $18)

10. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

4. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell (Melville House: $18)

7. The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World: $17)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. Nomadland by Jessica Bruder (Norton: $17)

10. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $17)

