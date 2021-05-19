Bestsellers List Sunday, May 23

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist.

2. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

4. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

7. The Devil May Dance by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown: $28) A sequel to the CNN anchor’s novel “The Hellfire Club.”

8. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf: $24) A lonely woman begins a life-changing transformation.

9. Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (Knopf: $29) A time-jumping tale about a female pilot hoping to circumnavigate the world and the actress cast to play her in a movie.

10. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of “Japanese Breakfast.”

3. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

4. Yearbook by Seth Rogen (Crown: $28) A collection of personal stories from the Hollywood writer-producer.

5. Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard (Knopf: $29) A forestry professor tells of her groundbreaking research on the social life of trees.

6. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron: $29) Understanding past events leads to understanding — and fixing — one’s problematic behavior.

7. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

8. Persist by Elizabeth Warren (Metropolitan: $28) The Democratic senator writes about perspectives that have shaped her views.

9. The Secret to Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $24) The graphic novelist illustrates her lifelong fascination with fitness crazes.

10. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $33) A profile of three generations of the Sackler family, whose fortune was built on the opioid crisis.

Paperback fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Penguin: $17)

5. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

6. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

8. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

10. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

5. Secret Stairs by Charles Fleming (Santa Monica: $17)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. Nomadland by Jessica Bruder (Norton: $17)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

9. The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World: $17)

10. In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado (Graywolf: $16)