The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 24

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

5. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

6. Prophet Song by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press: $26) A family copes with the rise of fascism in a dystopian Ireland.

7. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.

8. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

10. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.

4. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.

5. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

7. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.

8. Making It So by Patrick Stewart (Gallery: $35) The celebrated, classically trained “Star Trek” actor looks back on his career.

9. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

10. What the Bears Know by Steve Searles, Chris Erskine (Pegasus Books: $29) Steve Searles, a.k.a. the “Bear Whisperer” of Mammoth Lakes, offers insights into coexisting with bears and nature.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

3. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

6. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)

7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

9. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

10. The Best American Short Stories 2023 by Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) (Mariner: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

2. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

4. How to Smile (Mindfulness Essentials #10) by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

6. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $30)

7. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

9. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

10. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)