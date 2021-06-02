Bestsellers List Sunday, June 6

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist.

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

4. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

Advertisement

5. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon: $28) A novelist teaching writing classes steals a story from a gifted student who died.

6. The Guncle by Steven Rowley (Putnam: $27) A fun-loving gay man is thrust into the role of guardian of his niece and nephew.

7. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf: $24) A lonely woman begins a life-changing transformation.

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

10. Sooley by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) The outbreak of civil war back home strands a teenage Sudanese basketball player in the U.S.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

Advertisement

3. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

4. Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig (Random House: $30) The Washington Post reporter’s definitive account of issues that plague the Secret Service.

5. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

6. Yearbook by Seth Rogen (Crown: $28) A collection of personal stories from the Hollywood writer-producer.

Advertisement

7. Notes on Grief by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $16) The author copes with the death of her father during the COVID-19 pandemic.

8. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

9. Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown: $32) The authors document a flaw found in many aspects of human judgment.

10. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron: $29) Understanding past events leads to understanding — and fixing — one’s problematic behavior.

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

2. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

Advertisement

5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

7. Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin (Europa: $17)

8. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Vintage Crime: $17)

Advertisement

9. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

Advertisement

3. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Anchor: $17)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson (Dial Press : $18)

6. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

Advertisement

7. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

8. The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World: $17)

9. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

10. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)