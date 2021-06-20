A Will Smith memoir will hit bookshelves in November

After more than two decades in the spotlight, Will Smith is finally opening up.

The notoriously private star announced Sunday that he would release “Will,” a new memoir co-written by Mark Manson (“The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck”), on Nov. 9. Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, will publish the book. Smith will also narrate the audiobook.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in his Instagram announcement. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it’s finally ready.”

Smith revealed the book’s cover art in an Instagram post and mentioned artist Brandan “B-mike” Odums’ process of making the layered portrait. “5 layers, each repping a different stage of my life...Beautiful!” Smith captioned the post.

The book will likely detail the actor’s hip-hop roots, his star turn on the TV series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” his subsequent jump to such big screen blockbusters as “Bad Boys,” “Independence Day” and “Men in Black” and his later Oscar-nominated work in “Ali” and “The Pursuit of Happyness.”