Bestsellers List Sunday, August 1

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

2. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $27) A happily married woman on a summer vacation has a sexual encounter with a lifelong friend.

3. The Cellist by Daniel Silva (Harper: $29) A wealthy Russian expat is assassinated in London in this political thriller.

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control and ends in disaster in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

5. The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $26) Five young women who survived horrifying attacks meet with a therapist, until they are targeted once again.

6. Falling by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader: $28) The family of the pilot on a flight from Los Angeles to New York is kidnapped.

7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

9. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

10. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon: $28) A novelist teaching writing classes steals a story from a gifted student who died.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker (Penguin: $30) The authors of “A Very Stable Genius” provide an inside look at the catastrophic final year of the Trump presidency.

2. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

4. Landslide by Michael Wolff (Holt: $30) The author of “Fire and Fury” explores how President Trump managed to lose the 2020 election.

5. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

6. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $28) The Fox News personality raises the alarm over communism in American culture and institutions.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

8. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (MCD: $27) A profile of the city of Los Angeles, its residents and cultural significance.

9. Inside Comedy by David Steinberg (Knopf: $30) The veteran comic celebrates the comedy and comedians of the last five decades.

10. Frankly, We Did Win This Election by Michael C. Bender (Twelve: $30) The journalist gives readers a view of the Trump election loss from inside the campaign.

Paperback fiction

1. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

4. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

5. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

10. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald (Grove: $17)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

6. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $17)

7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

9. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

10. Dirt by Bill Buford (Vintage: $17)