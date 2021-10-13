Bestsellers List Sunday, October 17
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
3. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their three children go in separate directions in 1971.
4. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime, from the author of “The Underground Railroad.”
5. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
6. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.
7. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.
8. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty (Holt: $29) A mystery surrounding a dysfunctional family from the author of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”
9. The Every by Dave Eggers (McSweeney’s: $18) A skeptic takes a job at a company formed by the merger of the largest search engine and largest online commerce company.
10. Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune (Tor: $27) At his own funeral a man realizes he’s dead but not quite ready to cross over.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
2. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
4. Peril by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster: $30) An examination of the precarious state of American democracy during the Trump/Biden transition.
5. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.
6. Where Do We Go from Here? by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson: $27) The California pastor discusses the relevance of biblical prophesies in today’s world.
7. Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe (Harper: $30) The TV anchor and Vanderbilt heir collaborates with the historian/novelist to profile his family’s dynasty.
8. Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village by Maureen Johnson, Jay Cooper (Ten Speed: $17) A lighthearted illustrated guide to the macabre side of the English countryside.
9. There Is Nothing for You Here by Fiona Hill (Mariner: $30) The foreign policy expert who testified at former President Trump’s first impeachment warns of economic decline in the U.S.
10. Bourdain by Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $30) A biography of traveling food writer Anthony Bourdain from his co-author, based on stories told by family, friends and colleagues.
Paperback fiction
1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
5. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
6. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
8. The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling (Avon: $16)
9. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
7. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)
8. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
9. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz by Lucy Adlington (Harper: $18)
10. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
