Bestsellers Sunday, October 24

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. State of Terror by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press: $30) A new president chooses a rival as secretary of state, setting off a political thriller from the former presidential nominee.

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

4. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their three children go in separate directions in 1971.

Advertisement

5. Silverview by John le Carré (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.

6. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”

7. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime, from the author of “The Underground Railroad.”

8. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.

9. The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster: $28) The conclusion of the “Practical Magic” series.

10. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff (Random House: $30) The Burbank Democratic representative continues to raise the alarm about the health of democracy in the U.S.

2. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

3. Peril by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster: $30) An examination of the precarious state of American democracy during the Trump/Biden transition.

4. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

6. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.

7. Yours Cruelly, Elvira by Cassandra Peterson (Hachette: $29) A memoir from TV’s Mistress of the Dark.

8. The Boys by Ron Howard, Clint Howard (Morrow: $29) A showbiz memoir from the brothers who grew up in Hollywood.

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

10. Bourdain by Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $30) A biography of traveling food writer Anthony Bourdain from his co-author, based on stories told by family, friends and colleagues.

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

9. The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook: $18)

10. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

4. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

5. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

6. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

7. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $17)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)

10. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $10)