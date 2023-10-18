The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 22
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
3. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed author’s historical fiction about a big 19th century British trial.
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
5. Death Valley by Melissa Broder (Scribner: $27) A woman contemplating death has a meaningful encounter with a giant cactus.
6. The Mysteries by Bill Watterson, John Kascht (Illus.) (Andrews McMeel Publishing: $20) From the creator of “Calvin and Hobbes,” an illustrated existential fable.
7. Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (Transl.) (Knopf: $27) Short stories from the American author who now writes only in Italian.
8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
10. The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $29) The latest cozy mystery in the Thursday Murder Club series.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.
2. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton: $30) A bemused portrait of the fallen cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried.
3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
4. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
5. Making It So: A Memoir by Patrick Stewart (Gallery: $35) The celebrated, classically trained “Star Trek” actor looks back on his career.
6. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) An exploration of the spread of conspiracy theories in the modern U.S.
7. Every Man for Himself and God Against All by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $30) The legendary filmmaker’s memoir of his adventurous life and work.
8. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.
9. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster: $30) A former White House aide’s scathing account of the Trump administration’s last days.
10. Begin Again by Oliver Jeffers (Philomel: $27) The children’s book author crafts an illustrated guide to humanity for all ages.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. The Way Forward by yung pueblo (Andrews McMeel: $17)
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
5. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)
6. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
7. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $18)
9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
10. Bunny by Mona Awad (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
2. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
4. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside by Nick Offerman (Dutton: $18)
5. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
7. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $18)
8. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
9. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
