The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 22

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

3. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed author’s historical fiction about a big 19th century British trial.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

5. Death Valley by Melissa Broder (Scribner: $27) A woman contemplating death has a meaningful encounter with a giant cactus.

6. The Mysteries by Bill Watterson, John Kascht (Illus.) (Andrews McMeel Publishing: $20) From the creator of “Calvin and Hobbes,” an illustrated existential fable.

7. Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (Transl.) (Knopf: $27) Short stories from the American author who now writes only in Italian.

8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

10. The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $29) The latest cozy mystery in the Thursday Murder Club series.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.

2. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton: $30) A bemused portrait of the fallen cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried.

3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

4. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.

5. Making It So: A Memoir by Patrick Stewart (Gallery: $35) The celebrated, classically trained “Star Trek” actor looks back on his career.

6. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) An exploration of the spread of conspiracy theories in the modern U.S.

7. Every Man for Himself and God Against All by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $30) The legendary filmmaker’s memoir of his adventurous life and work.

8. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.

9. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster: $30) A former White House aide’s scathing account of the Trump administration’s last days.

10. Begin Again by Oliver Jeffers (Philomel: $27) The children’s book author crafts an illustrated guide to humanity for all ages.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. The Way Forward by yung pueblo (Andrews McMeel: $17)

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

5. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)

6. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)

7. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)

8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $18)

9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

10. Bunny by Mona Awad (Penguin: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

2. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside by Nick Offerman (Dutton: $18)

5. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

7. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $18)

8. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

9. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)