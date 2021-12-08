Bestsellers List Sunday, December 12

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.

2. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.

3. Silverview by John le Carré (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

5. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte: $36) The latest installment in the “Outlander” series catches up with Jamie and Claire in North Carolina during the Revolutionary War.

6. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

7. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

8. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.

9. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.

10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language used to understand them.

2. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.

3. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.

4. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.

5. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

6. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

7. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.

8. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.

9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

10. The Book of Hope by Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams (Celadon: $28) The naturalist draws on her decades of experience to expand our understanding of hope.

Paperback fiction

1. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

5. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

8. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $16)

9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

4. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)

5. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $10)

8. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)

9. Sapiens: A Graphic History by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $26)

10. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)