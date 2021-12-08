Bestsellers List Sunday, December 12
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
2. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.
3. Silverview by John le Carré (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
5. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte: $36) The latest installment in the “Outlander” series catches up with Jamie and Claire in North Carolina during the Revolutionary War.
6. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.
7. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
8. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.
9. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.
10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language used to understand them.
2. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
3. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.
4. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.
5. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
6. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
7. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.
8. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.
9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
10. The Book of Hope by Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams (Celadon: $28) The naturalist draws on her decades of experience to expand our understanding of hope.
Paperback fiction
1. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
5. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)
6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
7. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
8. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $16)
9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
4. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)
5. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
7. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $10)
8. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)
9. Sapiens: A Graphic History by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $26)
10. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.