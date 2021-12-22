Bestsellers List Sunday, December 26

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

4. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.

5. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.

6. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.

7. State of Terror by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press: $30) A new president chooses a rival as secretary of State, setting off a political thriller.

8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

9. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

10. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language used to understand them.

2. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

3. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.

4. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.

5. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.

6. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

8. The Book of Hope by Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson (Celadon: $28) The naturalist draws on her decades of experience to expand our understanding of hope.

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

10. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

7. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

8. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)

9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

10. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

3. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed: $28)

8. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

10. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $17)