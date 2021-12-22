Bestsellers List Sunday, December 26
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
4. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.
5. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.
6. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.
7. State of Terror by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press: $30) A new president chooses a rival as secretary of State, setting off a political thriller.
8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
9. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.
10. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language used to understand them.
2. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
3. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.
4. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
5. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.
6. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
8. The Book of Hope by Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson (Celadon: $28) The naturalist draws on her decades of experience to expand our understanding of hope.
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
10. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.
Paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
7. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
8. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)
9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
10. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
2. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
3. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
7. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed: $28)
8. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
10. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $17)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.