Bestsellers List Sunday, January 9
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
2. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
3. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
4. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
5. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) An ex-con working at a haunted bookstore tries to solve a murder mystery.
6. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
7. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.
8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
9. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.
10. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language used to understand them.
2. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
4. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
5. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.
6. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.
7. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.
8. Find Your Unicorn Space by Eve Rodsky (Putnam: $27) A self-help guide stressing the importance of reserving time to be creative every day.
9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Picador: $16) The iconic author’s 1968 masterpiece.
10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
Paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
3. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
6. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)
7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
9. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
10. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
3. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)
4. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
5. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)
6. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
9. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
