Bestsellers List Sunday, January 23
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
2. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
3. To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday: $33) A time-jumping novel visits alternate versions of America in 1893, 1993 and 2093.
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
5. A Thousand Steps by T. Jefferson Parker (Forge: $28) In this thriller set in Laguna Beach, 1968, a teenager’s older sister goes missing.
6. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $27) A young hotel maid stumbles onto a murder scene.
7. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
8. The Promise by Damon Galgut (Europa: $25) A South African family that has drifted apart reunites for funerals over the decades.
9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
10. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
2. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
4. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
5. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
6. There Is Nothing For You Here by Fiona Hill (Mariner: $30) The foreign policy expert who testified at former President Trump’s first impeachment warns of economic decline in the U.S.
7. Chasing History by Carl Bernstein (Henry Holt: $30) A memoir recalling a career in journalism from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author.
8. Unthinkable by Jamie Raskin (Harper: $28) The House member from Maryland recalls early 2021 when he lost his son, survived the insurrection and led the impeachment effort.
9. Running on Veggies by Lottie Bildirici (Rodale: $26) The blogger publishes a collection of vegetarian recipes.
10. Fault Lines in the Constitution: The Graphic Novel by Cynthia Levinson, Sanford Levinson, Ally Shwed (Illus.) (First Second: $29) The children’s book writer, constitutional law scholar and illustrator collaborate to tell the story of the U.S. Constitution.
Paperback fiction
1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
2. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)
3. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)
4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
5. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
8. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
9. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
10. Eve’s Hollywood by Eve Babitz (NYRB Classics: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)
2. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
3. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $17)
4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
5. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)
6. The Nature Fix by Florence Williams (Norton : $16)
7. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $10)
8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
9. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
10. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $16)
