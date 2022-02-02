Bestsellers List Sunday, February 6

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets entangled in their plans.

3. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.

4. The Promise by Damon Galgut (Europa: $25) A South African family that has drifted apart reunites for funerals over the decades.

5. Devil House by John Darnielle (MCD: $28) A true-crime writer, desperate for a second hit, moves into a California home that was the site of two killings.

6. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $27) A young hotel maid stumbles onto a murder scene.

7. To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday: $33) A time-jumping novel visits alternate versions of America in 1893, 1993 and 2093.

8. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.

9. Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson (Avid Reader: $26) Saving the life of a drowning man has a profound impact on the young hero.

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Unthinkable by Jamie Raskin (Harper: $28) The House member from Maryland recalls early 2021 when he lost his son, survived the insurrection and led the impeachment effort.

2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

5. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

6. An Abolitionist’s Handbook by Patrisse Cullors (St. Martin’s: $27) A guide for activists in their fight against racism.

7. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27) A collection of essays from the novelist connecting her views of art and life.

8. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.

9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

10. The Age of AI by Henry A. Kissinger, et al. (Little, Brown and Company: $30) An in-depth examination of artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications for humanity.

Paperback fiction

1. Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. Lexicon by Max Barry (Penguin: $17)

4. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

5. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)

6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

7. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

10. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover (Montlake: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

3. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

4. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax: $10)

5. When Things Fall Apart by Pema Chödrön (Shambhala: $17)

6. How to See by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax: $10)

7. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)

8. The I Ching or Book of Changes (St. Martin’s: $15)

9. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World by Matt Kracht (Chronicle: $16)

10. Crescenta Valley’s Dirty Laundry by Gary Keyes, Mike Lawler (America Through Time: $24)