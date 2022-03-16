Bestsellers List Sunday, March 20
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.
2. Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson, Dolly Parton (Little, Brown: $30) The A-list author and A-list singer collaborate on a novel set in the world of country music.
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
4. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
5. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets mixed up in their plans.
6. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death a woman goes on the vacation that she and her mother had planned to take together.
7. A Thousand Steps by T. Jefferson Parker (Forge: $28) In this thriller set in 1968 Laguna Beach, a teenager’s older sister goes missing.
8. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.
9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
10. The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom (Harper: $24) The author of “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” imagines God appearing to shipwreck survivors adrift at sea.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
3. In Love by Amy Bloom (Random House: $27) The author chronicles her husband’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and his decision to end his life.
4. The Beauty of Dusk by Frank Bruni (Avid/Simon & Schuster: $28) The journalist chronicles having a stroke that damaged his sight in one eye, and coping with the risk of completely losing his vision.
5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
6. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
7. And the Category Is... by Ricky Tucker (Beacon: $26) An introduction to Ballroom, the thriving LGBTQ African American and Latino subculture that began in Harlem over 100 years ago.
8. Nina Simone’s Gum by Warren Ellis (Faber & Faber: $28) The author describes collecting a very personal relic from the iconic activist/musician, and then, years later, working to preserve and understand it.
9. The Intersectional Environmentalist by Leah Thomas (Voracious: $25) The activist illustrates the links between protecting the environment and the struggle for social justice.
10. Travels With George by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $30) The author retraces the journeys of the founding father as he visits all 13 states of the young country.
Paperback fiction
1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square : $17)
3. Play It as It Lays by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
4. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)
5. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
7. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)
8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)
9. No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood (Riverhead: $17)
10. The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern (Anchor: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
2. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)
3. Girls Can Kiss Now by Jill Gutowitz (Atria: $17)
4. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
6. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
7. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
8. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
9. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
10. Maus II by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
