Bestsellers List Sunday, May 22
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $27) Two young men, a Protestant and a Catholic, become friends growing up in Glasgow public housing, then fall in love.
2. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.
3. City on Fire by Don Winslow (Morrow: $29) The first installment of a trilogy revolving around two criminal empires in New England.
4. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.
5. Book of Night by Holly Black (Tor: $28) A career petty criminal trying to make changes in her life is drawn into a dark world of murder and lies.
6. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”
7. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”
8. The Ravaged by Norman Reedus (Blackstone: $29) A first novel from the star of “The Walking Dead.”
9. Elektra by Jennifer Saint (Flatiron: $28) A retelling of a story from Greek mythology by the author of “Ariadne.”
10. The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday: $28) A luxurious safari in the Serengeti hosted by an A-list Hollywood star turns deadly.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Finding Me by Viola Davis (HarperOne: $29) A memoir from the actor-producer chronicling her journey from poverty to celebrity.
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
3. The Palace Papers by Tina Brown (Crown: $35) The author of “The Diana Chronicles” tells the story of the British royal family over the last 25 years.
4. I’ll Show Myself Out by Jessi Klein (Harper: $27) A new collection of essays on midlife and motherhood from the author of “You’ll Grow Out of It.”
5. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey (Ecco: $28) A memoir from the longtime “SNL” cast member.
6. Anna by Amy Odell (Gallery: $30) A biography of Anna Wintour, chronicling her journey to become editor in chief at Vogue magazine and artistic director of media giant Condé Nast.
7. Freezing Order by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster: $29) An investor demanding justice for the death of his lawyer in a Russian prison incurs the wrath of Vladimir Putin.
8. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
9. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday, Stephen Hanselman (Portfolio: $27) A year’s worth of daily meditations from historical figures, authors, philosophers, politicians and celebrities.
10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
Paperback fiction
1. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)
2. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $18)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
5. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)
6. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
7. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $18)
8. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon: $18)
9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)
10. Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman (Dell: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
2. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $21)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
7. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)
8. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
10. Rock Me on the Water by Ronald Brownstein (Harper: $18)
