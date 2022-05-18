Bestsellers List Sunday, May 22

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $27) Two young men, a Protestant and a Catholic, become friends growing up in Glasgow public housing, then fall in love.

2. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.

3. City on Fire by Don Winslow (Morrow: $29) The first installment of a trilogy revolving around two criminal empires in New England.

4. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.

5. Book of Night by Holly Black (Tor: $28) A career petty criminal trying to make changes in her life is drawn into a dark world of murder and lies.

6. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

7. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”

8. The Ravaged by Norman Reedus (Blackstone: $29) A first novel from the star of “The Walking Dead.”

9. Elektra by Jennifer Saint (Flatiron: $28) A retelling of a story from Greek mythology by the author of “Ariadne.”

10. The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday: $28) A luxurious safari in the Serengeti hosted by an A-list Hollywood star turns deadly.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Finding Me by Viola Davis (HarperOne: $29) A memoir from the actor-producer chronicling her journey from poverty to celebrity.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. The Palace Papers by Tina Brown (Crown: $35) The author of “The Diana Chronicles” tells the story of the British royal family over the last 25 years.

4. I’ll Show Myself Out by Jessi Klein (Harper: $27) A new collection of essays on midlife and motherhood from the author of “You’ll Grow Out of It.”

5. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey (Ecco: $28) A memoir from the longtime “SNL” cast member.

6. Anna by Amy Odell (Gallery: $30) A biography of Anna Wintour, chronicling her journey to become editor in chief at Vogue magazine and artistic director of media giant Condé Nast.

7. Freezing Order by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster: $29) An investor demanding justice for the death of his lawyer in a Russian prison incurs the wrath of Vladimir Putin.

8. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

9. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday, Stephen Hanselman (Portfolio: $27) A year’s worth of daily meditations from historical figures, authors, philosophers, politicians and celebrities.

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

Paperback fiction

1. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

2. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $18)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

7. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $18)

8. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon: $18)

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

10. Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman (Dell: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

2. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $21)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

7. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)

8. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

10. Rock Me on the Water by Ronald Brownstein (Harper: $18)