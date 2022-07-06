Bestsellers List Sunday, July 10

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

2. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $27) A child in a medieval village clashes with the local governor and his family.

3. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

4. This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $28) A woman turning 40, and feeling as though something is missing from her life, awakens as her teenage self back in 1996.

5. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $29) A woman tries to restore a run-down seaside hotel to its Gilded Age glory.

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

7. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

9. Sparring Partners by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A collection of legal-themed novellas.

10. Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A novel about present and past relationships from the author of “I Was Told There’d Be Cake.”

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

3. Rogues by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $30) A collection of 12 true crime stories from the journalist.

4. Nora Ephron by Kristin Marguerite Doidge (Chicago Review: $30) A biography of the journalist, author, screenwriter and director.

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

6. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World by Barry Lopez (Random House: $28) A collection of essays from the nature writer, published posthumously.

7. Scars and Stripes by Tim Kennedy, Nick Palmisciano (Atria : $30) A memoir from the former Green Beret, UFC competitor and veteran of the war in Afghanistan.

8. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

9. Freezing Order by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster: $29) An investor demanding justice for the death of his lawyer in a Russian prison incurs the wrath of Vladimir Putin.

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

3. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

7. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

9. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (Picador: $18)

10. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

3. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)

4. Cuba by Ada Ferrer (Scribner: $20)

5. Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard (Vintage: $17)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

9. On Animals by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader: $18)

10. We Are What We Eat by Alice Waters (Penguin: $18)

