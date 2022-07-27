Bestsellers List Sunday, July 31

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva (Harper: $30) Retired spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon returns in a new thriller.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $28) The author of “Mexican Gothic” reimagines “The Island of Dr. Moreau” in 19th century Mexico.

4. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

7. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $27) A child in a medieval village clashes with the local governor and his family.

8. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $29) A woman tries to restore a run-down seaside hotel to its Gilded Age glory.

9. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci (Grand Central: $29) The co-worker of a Manhattan commuter is found dead in an office storage room.

10. The It Girl by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $29) Ten years after her college friend was killed, a woman learns that the man convicted of her murder may have been innocent.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. The Win-Win Wealth Strategy by Tom Wheelwright (Wiley: $25) A guide to investments that take advantage of government incentives.

4. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.

5. Rogues by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $30) A collection of 12 true crime stories from the journalist.

6. They Want to Kill Americans by Malcolm Nance (St. Martin’s: $30) The terrorism expert takes readers into the darkest corners of the Trump insurgency.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

8. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

9. The High Sierra by Kim Stanley Robinson (Little, Brown: $40) The science fiction author shares his love of the California mountain range.

10. The Church of Baseball by Ron Shelton (Knopf: $30) The director-screenwriter recalls the effort to get the movie “Bull Durham” made.

Paperback fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

4. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

5. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

6. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (Picador: $18)

7. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

8. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $17)

9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $19)

4. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. The Best Things to Do in Los Angeles by Joy Yoon (Universe: $25)

7. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

8. City of Quartz by Mike Davis (Verso: $20)

9. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)

10. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)