Bestsellers List Sunday, July 31
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva (Harper: $30) Retired spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon returns in a new thriller.
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
3. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $28) The author of “Mexican Gothic” reimagines “The Island of Dr. Moreau” in 19th century Mexico.
4. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.
7. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $27) A child in a medieval village clashes with the local governor and his family.
8. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $29) A woman tries to restore a run-down seaside hotel to its Gilded Age glory.
9. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci (Grand Central: $29) The co-worker of a Manhattan commuter is found dead in an office storage room.
10. The It Girl by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $29) Ten years after her college friend was killed, a woman learns that the man convicted of her murder may have been innocent.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
2. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. The Win-Win Wealth Strategy by Tom Wheelwright (Wiley: $25) A guide to investments that take advantage of government incentives.
4. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.
5. Rogues by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $30) A collection of 12 true crime stories from the journalist.
6. They Want to Kill Americans by Malcolm Nance (St. Martin’s: $30) The terrorism expert takes readers into the darkest corners of the Trump insurgency.
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
8. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
9. The High Sierra by Kim Stanley Robinson (Little, Brown: $40) The science fiction author shares his love of the California mountain range.
10. The Church of Baseball by Ron Shelton (Knopf: $30) The director-screenwriter recalls the effort to get the movie “Bull Durham” made.
Paperback fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
4. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
5. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)
6. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (Picador: $18)
7. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
8. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $17)
9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $19)
4. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. The Best Things to Do in Los Angeles by Joy Yoon (Universe: $25)
7. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)
8. City of Quartz by Mike Davis (Verso: $20)
9. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)
10. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.