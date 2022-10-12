Bestsellers List Sunday, October 16

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.

2. The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik (Del Rey: $28) The conclusion of the “Scholomance” trilogy.

3. Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $28) The heroine of “My Name Is Lucy Barton” grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown: $29) An author begins to struggle in his career and his relationships.

5. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

7. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $28) In 16th century Florence, the carefree daughter of a grand duke gets forced into a political marriage.

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

9. Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson (Doubleday: $29) A novel set in Jazz Age London in 1926.

10. The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $27) Another mystery for the Thursday Murder Club to solve.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman (Penguin: $32) The journalist’s biography of former President Trump.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

3. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Henry Holt: $29) The astrophysicist examines challenges facing civilization from a scientific perspective.

4. Life’s Work by David Milch (Random House: $28) A memoir from the creator of TV’s “NYPD Blue” and “Deadwood.”

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

6. The World of the End by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson: $29) An examination of how New Testament prophecies shape the world today.

7. Live Wire by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street: $29) A collection of real-life stories from the TV personality.

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

9. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $28) The NPR legal correspondent recalls her friendship of nearly 50 years with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

10. Profiles in Ignorance by Andy Borowitz (Avid Reader: $29) The humorist chronicles the dumbing-down of U.S. politicians since 1966.

Paperback fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

5. The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

6. Still Life by Sarah Winman (Putnam: $17)

7. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

10. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty (Holt: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $17)

2. Getting Lost by Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.) (Seven Stories: $19)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. Acid for the Children by Flea (Grand Central : $19)

7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

10. The Love Prescription by John Gottman, Julie Schwartz Gottman (Penguin: $15)