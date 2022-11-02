Bestsellers List Sunday, November 6
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
2. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.
3. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
5. Liberation Day by George Saunders (Random House: $28) Another collection from the acclaimed author of short stories.
6. The Atlas Paradox by Olivie Blake (Tor: $28) A sequel to “The Atlas Six.”
7. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
8. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
9. A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers (Tordotcom: $21) Centuries after a race of sentient robots left, one returns.
10. Poster Girl by Veronica Roth (Morrow: $28) Following the overthrow of a dystopian regime, a woman searches for a missing girl.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
3. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man by Paul Newman (Knopf: $32) Paul Newman’s posthumously published autobiography.
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
5. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $28) The poet tells the story of his arduous journey from El Salvador to the U.S. at age 9.
6. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.
7. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman (Penguin: $32) The journalist’s biography of former President Trump.
8. Somebody Feed Phil the Book by Phil Rosenthal, Jenn Garbee (Simon & Schuster: $33) A cookbook with recipes, stories and photos from the Netflix series.
9. Bibi: My Story by Benjamin Netanyahu (Threshold: $35) An autobiography from the Israeli politician.
10. Flour Water Salt Yeast by Ken Forkish (Ten Speed: $35) A cookbook focusing on the fundamentals of making artisan bread and pizza.
Paperback fiction
1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
5. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
7. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (Picador: $20)
8. Devil House by John Darnielle (Picador: $19)
9. Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan (Harper Voyager: $18)
10. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
3. Oldest Los Angeles by Mimi Slawoff (Reedy: $21)
4. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
5. Orwell’s Roses by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin: $18)
6. Scott Sedita’s Ultimate Guide to Making It in Hollywood by Scott Sedita (Atides: $25)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. Justice on the Brink by Linda Greenhouse (Random House: $19)
9. They Called Us Enemy by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, Harmony Becker (Illus.) (Top Shelf: $20)
10. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $20)
