Bestsellers List Sunday, Nov. 20

Hardcover Fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
2. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.
3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.
4. The Last Chairlift by John Irving (Simon & Schuster: $38) A ghost story that begins in 1941 when a competitive skier has a baby out of wedlock.
5. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.
6. Liberation Day by George Saunders (Random House: $28) Another collection from the acclaimed author of short stories.
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
8. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.
9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
10. Shuna’s Journey by Hayao Miyazaki, translated by Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second: $28) The Japanese animator tells the story of young prince on a quest to improve the lives of his people.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.
2. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
4. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.
5. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.
6. What’s for Dessert by Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter: $38) A cookbook from the author of “Dessert Person.”
7. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Flatiron: $30) A memoir from the actor known for TV’s “Friends.”
8. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.
9. And There Was Light by Jon Meacham (Random House: $40) A biography of President Abraham Lincoln.
10. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $28) The poet tells the story of his arduous journey from El Salvador to the U.S. at age 9.
Paperback fiction
1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
5. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
7. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
8. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (Picador: $20)
9. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka (Norton: $19)
10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. City of Quartz by Mike Davis (Verso: $22)
4. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)
5. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)
6. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)
7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
8. The Love Prescription by John Gottman, Julie Schwartz Gottman (Penguin Life: $15)
9. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
10. Orwell’s Roses by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin: $18)
