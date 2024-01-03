The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 7
Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
2. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
4. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
6. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.
7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
8. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.
9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
4. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.
5. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.
6. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.
7. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
8. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin: $28) The former action star and governor offers seven tools for life.
9. The Cookie That Changed My Life by Nancy Silverton, Carolynn Carreño (Knopf: $40) Recipes for more than 100 cakes, cookies, muffins and pies.
10. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
5. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
6. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)
10. Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman (Berkley: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
4. How to Smile (Mindfulness Essentials #10) by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)
5. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper: $19)
6. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (Penguin: $19)
7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
8. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $22)
9. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)
10. Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $17)
