Bestsellers List Sunday, December 25
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
4. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.
5. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache must solve a decades-old mystery.
6. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.
7. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to “The Passenger.”
8. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
9. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.
10. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
3. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.
4. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.
5. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.
6. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.
7. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.
8. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.
9. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
10. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
5. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)
6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
9. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka (Norton: $19)
10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
3. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)
4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
5. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)
6. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)
7. Secret Los Angeles: An Unusual Guide by Félicien Cassan, Darrow Carson (Jonglez Publishing: $20)
8. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.