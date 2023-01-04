Bestsellers List Sunday, January 8

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

3. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.

Advertisement

4. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to “The Passenger.”

5. Liberation Day by George Saunders (Random House: $28) Another collection from the acclaimed author of short stories.

6. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache must solve a decades-old mystery.

7. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

8. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $28) A young Chinese orphan is brought to London in an alternate-history fantasy that casts language as the key to the British Empire.

9. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.

10. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

2. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.

3. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

4. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

6. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

8. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning movie maker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

9. Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) The author discusses the craft of novel writing.

10. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

2. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

8. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)

9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

10. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka (Norton: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

7. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

8. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $17)

9. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)