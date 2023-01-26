Bestsellers list Sunday, January 29

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

4. How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $28) A successful woman returns to Charleston to get her late parents’ home ready for sale.

5. The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis (Knopf: $30) A group of teenage friends in 1981 Los Angeles believe a serial killer is zeroing in on them.

6. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.

7. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.

8. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

9. Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron: $30) A supernatural sequel to “Ninth House.”

10. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to “The Passenger.”

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) Guidance from the music producer on how to be a creative person.

3. The Half Known Life by Pico Iyer (Riverhead: $26) The author’s global quest for heaven on Earth.

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

5. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.

6. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

8. Smitten Kitchen Keepers by Deb Perelman (Knopf: $35) A cookbook from the “Smitten Kitchen” author-podcaster.

9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

Paperback fiction

1. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

6. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

7. Love Poems by Pablo Neruda (New Directions: $12)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

9. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

10. Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory by Raphael Bob-Waksberg (Vintage: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

3. The January 6th Report by The House January 6th Committee (Celadon: $18)

4. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

7. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

8. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

10. The January 6 Report by Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. (Harper: $20)