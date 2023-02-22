Bestsellers list Sunday, February 26

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

Advertisement

4. Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $30) A 9-year-old girl becomes endowed with great powers in a new novel from the author of “The Satanic Verses.”

5. The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis (Knopf: $30) A group of teenage friends in 1981 Los Angeles believe a serial killer is zeroing in on them.

6. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

7. How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $28) A successful woman returns to Charleston, S.C., to get her late parents’ home ready for sale.

8. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $29) A struggling working woman has a life-changing experience when she tries on a pair of shoes belonging to a wealthy divorcée.

9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

10. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) Guidance from the music producer on how to be a creative person.

2. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.

3. Unscripted by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams (Penguin: $32) The inside story of the battle for control of the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire overseen by the Redstone family.

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

5. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $29) Romantic advice from the author of “Think Like a Monk.”

6. Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the actor-activist.

7. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Little, Brown: $36) A history of Silicon Valley from the author of “Kids These Days.”

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A companion book to the animated version of Mackesy’s story.

9. The Climate Book by Greta Thunberg (Penguin: $30) The young activist examines the facts of the global warming crisis and looks at potential solutions.

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F— by Mark Manson (Harper: $27) The blogger offers self-help advice on not being positive all the time.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

3. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $18)

4. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

5. Love Poems by Pablo Neruda (New Directions: $12)

6. The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan (Simon & Schuster: $18)

7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

9. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House : $20)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

5. Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke (Dutton: $18)

6. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

7. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

10. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)