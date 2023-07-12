Bestsellers List Sunday, July 16
SoCal bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
4. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.
5. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.
6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
8. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.
9. The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt (Ecco: $30) A retired librarian finds purpose at a senior center and looks back on his life.
10. Zero Days by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $30) An expert hacker’s husband is murdered and she’s the main suspect.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
4. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.
5. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.
6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
8. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
9. 1964 by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $75) The music legend’s 1964 photographs documenting Beatlemania from an inside perspective.
10. Burn It Down by Maureen Ryan (Mariner: $33) The entertainment journalist makes the case for fundamental change in Hollywood’s corrosive culture.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy (Vintage: $17)
5. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia: $19)
6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
8. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
9. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)
10. This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone (Gallery: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
5. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
9. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
10. Bittersweet by Susan Cain (Crown: $18)
