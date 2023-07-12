Bestsellers List Sunday, July 16

SoCal bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

Advertisement

4. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

5. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

8. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.

9. The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt (Ecco: $30) A retired librarian finds purpose at a senior center and looks back on his life.

Advertisement

10. Zero Days by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $30) An expert hacker’s husband is murdered and she’s the main suspect.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

4. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.

5. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

8. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

9. 1964 by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $75) The music legend’s 1964 photographs documenting Beatlemania from an inside perspective.

10. Burn It Down by Maureen Ryan (Mariner: $33) The entertainment journalist makes the case for fundamental change in Hollywood’s corrosive culture.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper: $17)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy (Vintage: $17)

5. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia: $19)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

8. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

9. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)

10. This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone (Gallery: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

9. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

10. Bittersweet by Susan Cain (Crown: $18)