The week’s bestselling books, October 8
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A young woman escapes a Virginia colony and fights for survival.
3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
4. The Iliad by Homer, Emily Wilson (Trans.) (W. W. Norton: $40) One of the first women to translate “The Odyssey” takes on Homer’s epic prequel.
5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
6. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed author’s historical fiction about a big 19th-century British trial.
7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
10. The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $29) The latest cozy mystery in “The Thursday Murder Club” series.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship.
3. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster: $30) A former White House aide’s scathing account of the Trump administration’s last days.
4. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.
5. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
6. Build the Life You Want by Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio: $30) A self-help guide from the Queen of All Media.
7. Astor by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe (Harper: $33) The news anchor and historian collaborate to track the rise and fall of the Astor dynasty.
8. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) An exploration of the spread of conspiracy theories in the modern U.S.
9. America’s New Map by Thomas P.M. Barnett (BenBella: $32) A defense expert’s plea to restore American leadership in the face of grave challenges.
10. Why We Love Baseball by Joe Posnanski (Dutton: $29) The history of the American pastime in 50 key moments.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
3. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
4. The Best Short Stories 2023 by Lauren Groff (Ed.), Jenny Minton Quigley (Ed.) (Anchor: $18)
5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
6. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
7. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)
8. Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Entangled: $20)
9. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (Trans.) (Norton: $19)
10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
3. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
4. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
5. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)
6. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
