The week’s bestselling books, June 23
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
3. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”
4. Eruption by Michael Crichton, James Patterson (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) A history-making rupture and military secrets converge on Hawaii’s Big Island in a thriller from two bestselling legends.
5. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.
6. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.
7. You Like It Darker by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) The legendary storyteller’s latest collection of short stories, many never before published.
8. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
9. Real Americans by Rachel Khong (Knopf: $29) A novel of American identity that spans three generations in one family.
10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
2. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.
3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
4. Miss May Does Not Exist by Carrie Courogen (St. Martin’s Press: $30) A biography of comedian, director, actor and writer Elaine May, one of America’s greatest comic geniuses.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
6. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster: $30) The host of HBO’s “Real Time” has written a vivisection of American life, politics and culture.
7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.
9. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.
10. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian weaves together memoir and history in recounting the emotional journey she and her husband embarked on in the last years of his life.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
3. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
4. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)
5. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)
6. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
7. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $19)
8. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)
9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
10. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
4. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
5. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $22)
6. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)
7. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles by Eater (Abrams Image: $20)
8. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $19)
9. Kitchen Confidential Annotated Edition by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $24)
10. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
