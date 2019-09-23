Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Company Town

Emmy Awards 2019 TV ratings expected to hit an all-time low

2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for “Fleabag” at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Sep. 23, 2019
7:19 AM
The 71st Emmy Awards were a celebration of streaming and premium cable shows with not a single scripted broadcast network TV program receiving an on-stage honor on Sunday.

The trend is the most likely reason why TV ratings for the ceremony on Fox likely hit a new low. The ratings in the overnight markets for the telecast averaged a 5.7, 23% below the comparable number from 2018 when the show aired on NBC, according to Nielsen data.

The total number of viewers watching nationally, which will be issued by Nielsen later today, is expected to be well under the 10.1 million who watched last year, which is the previous low for the live telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

While HBO was the biggest Emmy winner with 34 trophies overall, Amazon’s “Fleabag,” starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a sexually impulsive single woman, won four awards during the telecast, including best comedy. Although it has a strong following among critics and peak TV cognoscenti, “Fleabag” is far from being a pop culture touchstone in many American households (the show is a co-production of the BBC).

Streaming is increasingly the video platform of choice, especially for younger viewers, but the most popular shows are those that previously ran on the broadcast networks such as “Friends,” “The Office,” “The Golden Girls” and “Seinfeld.”

Nonetheless, classic or current broadcast television had a small presence on the three-hour program, which did not have a host. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” was the only broadcast series recognized, earning two Emmys.

The Emmy telecast rotates among the four major broadcast networks - ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox. But the program has increasingly become a major promotional vehicle for the streaming services. Many of the commercials that ran on the show were for Apple TV’s upcoming original series.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsEmmys
Stephen Battaglio
