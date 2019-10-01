Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone form new production company

Media executives Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone have launched a new entertainment production company called Sister, they said Tuesday.

The new firm, based in London with additional offices in Los Angeles, is focused on supporting new and visionary talent, they said.

Sister is built upon the foundation of Featherstone’s Emmy Award-winning indie production house, Sister Pictures, and sees all three co-founders and co-owners combine their collective expertise, track records and a shared commitment to creating breakout, genre-defining narrative content.

Murdoch, daughter of Rupert Murdoch, is the lead investor in the new venture and will serve as executive chairman. Snider, the former 20th Century Fox Film chair, and Featherstone, the television producer and former Shine executive, are also investing.

Advertisement

The announcement ends months of speculation over what would be Snider’s next move after exiting Fox following that company’s acquisition by Walt Disney Co. in March. Before her tenure at Fox, Snider was a top executive at Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks and Universal Pictures.

Featherstone will become head of Sister London and Stacey Snider joins as global chief executive and head of Sister LA.

The new company builds on Featherstone’s Sister Pictures, known for shows including HBO’s “Chernobyl” and the British drama “Broadchurch.”

Sister Pictures currently has a staff of 26 in London, the company said. In 2019, it produced 25 hours of scripted television per year, which will rise to 32 hours per year in 2020.

Advertisement

“We are fortunate to be well capitalized to have the independence and confidence to write our own rules, to be bold and bespoke in the choices we make, and to utilize our resources to champion visionary storytellers,” the women said in a statement. “And to those storytellers we say — come and be brave, come and be rebellious, come and do your best work.”

Upcoming titles include Season 2 of “The Split” for BBC One, an adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s novel “The Power” for Amazon, and Adam Kay’s adaptation of his international bestseller “This Is Going To Hurt” for the BBC.