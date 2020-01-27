Amid Kobe Bryant tributes Grammys watched by 18.7 million viewers, the fewest since 2008

The 62nd Grammy Awards turned into a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, but that wasn’t enough to keep the audience from slipping 6% compared to last year.

The Sunday telecast on CBS scored 18.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. It was the smallest audience for the annual ceremony celebrating the music industry since 2008.

The telecast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles became an impromptu memorial for Bryant, who died just hours earlier in a helicopter crash in Calabasas which killed eight other people, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter.

The program opened with comments from Grammy host Alicia Keys, who described the arena where Bryant achieved his basketball heroics as “the house that Kobe built.” Other acknowledgments of the fallen NBA icon showed up through the night in artist speeches, introductions and on the show’s sets where Bryant’s Lakers jersey was displayed a number of times.

Advertisement

The drop comes a year after CBS saw an uptick in the audience for the annual trophy show. Last year the program averaged 19.9 million viewers, a slight rise over 2018 which saw a 24% drop and a nine-year audience low.

The Grammy Awards ratings performance tends to fluctuate based on the broad appeal of the artists nominated. This year’s big winner was Billie Eilish, an 18 year-old newcomer who scored a a historic sweep of the four major Grammy categories - record, song, album and best new artist. She joins yacht rock favorite Christopher Cross as the only artists to achieve the feat. Cross did it in 1981.

The Grammy Awards has been struggling to hold on with younger viewers as it has also been declining in the 18-to-49 age group that advertisers seek. This year it hit an all time low of a 5.4 rating, down from a 5.6 rating in 2019.

The 18-to-49 demographic has been declining for all of television as viewers under age 50 increasingly turn to streaming services for video entertainment.

Advertisement

CBS offers the Grammy Awards to subscribers of its streaming service CBS All Access. CBS does not release audience data on the service but says it did see a significant increase in the number of sign-ups on the day of the telecast.

Sudden celebrity death has boosted the Grammy Awards viewership in the past. Pop superstar Whitney Houston died the night before the 2012 Grammy broadcast. The audience of 39.9 million viewers made it the second most watched Grammy ceremony in history and has not been approached since.

Bryant’s death largely overshadowed the scandal that has recently enveloped The Recording Academy, the organization that hands out the Grammy Awards. In the days before the ceremony, much of the focus was on the ouster of The Recording Academy chief executive Deborah Dugan after an administrative assistant accused her of bullying.

Dugan has denied the allegation and said the suspension was in retaliation for shining a light on corruption and improprieties at the Academy. In a lawsuit filed last week, she cited irregularities in the nomination process for the Grammy Awards, financial mismanagement and a “boys club” atmosphere in the organization.

Other highlights included performances by Lizzo, Tyler the Creator and a tribute to the late Los Angeles hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle.

