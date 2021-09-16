Advertisement
Company Town

Julio Vaqueiro is Telemundo’s new evening news anchor

A photo of a man in a suit on the set of a TV news show
Telemundo news anchor Julio Vaqueiro
(Telemundo)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Telemundo is moving late-night news anchor Julio Vaqueiro to its signature evening newscast, “Noticias Telemundo,” the Spanish- language network announced Thursday.

Vaqueiro takes over the job from veteran anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, who is getting a daytime program on parent company NBC Universal’s cable news channel MSNBC. Diaz-Balart, who also serves as a weekend anchor for “NBC Nightly News,” will continue to do specials for Telemundo.

“Julio embodies the passion for news and rigorous reporting that are at the core of what we stand for at Noticias Telemundo,” Luis Fernandez, president of Noticias Telemundo, said in a statement.

“Julio has consistently delivered impactful and rigorous journalism across multiple anchoring roles, and we’re thrilled he will be bringing his integrity, unique voice and commitment to our audience to our flagship newscast.”

Vaqueiro has been at the anchor desk for Telemundo’s late-night weekday newscast launched last year as part of an expansion of network’s news programming. He takes over at “Noticias Telemundo” on Sept. 27.

A native of Mexico, Vaqueiro was at the forefront of Telemundo’s news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 presidential race, immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border and the political and economic crisis in Venezuela.

He also contributed to “NBC News x Noticias Telemundo Reports,” a news initiative between the two networks where bilingual reporters collaborate on stories that air in Spanish on Telemundo and in English on NBC News.
Vaqueiro joined Telemundo’s national news network in 2017 as co-anchor of the weekend newscast, “Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana.” Before that, he was a co-anchor at Telemundo 52, the network’s Los Angeles station.

Vaqueiro has also served as a Mexico City correspondent for the newsmagazine “Al Rojo Vivo” and collaborated with MSNBC as a contributor.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

