Creative Artists Agency signs lease for new Century City headquarters

Creative Artists Agency is getting new digs — but it isn’t going far.

One of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies signed a lease to become the anchor tenant in Century City Center, a 37-story tower on the Avenue of the Stars. CAA will move into its new headquarters in 2026, across the street from its current office.

“Today’s news underscores the energy and momentum of CAA and the tremendous growth we’re experiencing across our businesses,” said CAA Co-Chairman Richard Lovett in a statement. “We’re designing a home for the future here in Los Angeles that captures the imagination, inspiration and creativity that’s fundamental to the work we do, and that continues to drive our success for clients.”

CAA, which employs nearly 2,000 people globally and about 850 locally, has added to its entertainment business in recent years. In 2019, it acquired London-based Base Soccer Agency that represents soccer players, coaches and managers. Last year, CAA announced plans to acquire rival agency ICM Partners. The deal is undergoing regulatory review and is expected to close later this year.

In L.A., CAA currently occupies about 300,000 square feet at its Century City office.

At Century City Center, CAA’s new headquarters will be inside a “building-within-a-building” that will have event spaces, dining and gathering areas. Century City Center will also have two acres of gardens and courtyards.

CAA did not reveal how many square feet it will occupy there.

“We are delighted that CAA will be opening its beautiful new headquarters in Century City Center, a landmark commercial destination that will deliver a next-generation work environment to meet the evolving needs of office users,” said Patrick Meara, chief operating officer of JMB Realty, which is constructing Century City Center Tower.