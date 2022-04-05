WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar says he will leave the company

Jason Kilar has announced that he is leaving WarnerMedia, the company he has run for nearly two years, as Discovery prepares to assume control of the entertainment behemoth.

Discovery’s takeover of WarnerMedia — which includes such prominent assets as CNN, HBO, TBS, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies and the storied Warner Bros. film and television studio — could be finalized as early as next week.

When the deal closes, Discovery’s longtime Chief Executive David Zaslav will take charge of the combined operation, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Kilar will step aside.

“There are many feelings one could have in a moment like this, but for me there are none bigger, or more lasting, than the feelings of gratitude and love that I have for this team, this company, and this mission,” Kilar wrote Tuesday in a note to WarnerMedia employees announcing his departure.

“We’re leading the industry creatively. We’ve elevated technology, product and design to the highest levels in the company. We’re operating as one team, proudly and successfully going direct to consumers across the globe,” Kilar wrote.

His departure was expected. John Stankey, CEO of corporate parent AT&T, had recruited Kilar to be WarnerMedia’s chief in May 2020. Nine months later, Stankey quietly began negotiations with Zaslav to unload WarnerMedia, allowing the phone company to exit Hollywood. The deal was announced last May, and it was clear there wouldn’t be a role for Kilar once Zaslav took control.

It’s been a turbulent time for WarnerMedia. Kilar spent much of his two-year tenure refocusing the company around its streaming services, including HBO Max and the new CNN+. After a rocky start, HBO Max has become one of Hollywood’s most popular streaming services. CNN+, which launched last week, hasn’t gotten its sea legs. It’s unclear whether the new Zaslav regime will continue with the business plan that Kilar and his team mapped out for CNN+.

Zaslav will become the fourth CEO overseeing the WarnerMedia assets in five years.

Kilar joined WarnerMedia in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, many in Hollywood openly questioned whether AT&T had the fortitude to manage a major media company. The HBO Max launch was widely considered a flop, and Kilar moved quickly to reorganize the company, slashing the jobs of hundreds of workers. Kilar also forced out creative chiefs Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly.

Kilar was the architect of Hulu, which is now owned by Walt Disney Co., and he made it clear that he felt the streaming business would ultimately surpass WarnerMedia’s legacy businesses, including theatrical distribution for its movies.

Kilar ruffled feathers in Hollywood with his 2020 decision to release Warner Bros.’ entire theatrical slate on HBO Max the same day the titles arrived in theaters. Warner Bros. had to cut deals with agents, producers and big-name stars to avoid lawsuits like the one that Scarlett Johansson filed against Disney for the bifurcated release strategy for “Black Widow.”

But the strategy worked to help HBO Max get traction as many moviegoers preferred to stay home rather than risk exposure to COVID-19 at their local multiplex.

Despite the impending acquisition by Discovery, Kilar continued his mission to reshape the company. In February, he fired Jeff Zucker, CNN’s longtime leader. Zucker’s exit came after he failed to disclose that he was involved in a romantic relationship with a subordinate, his top communications executive Allison Gollust, in violation of corporate ethics policies.

Zaslav already has tapped veteran producer Chris Licht to run CNN when Discovery assumes control.

Kilar envisioned CNN+ as a bridge to consumers who have cut the cable TV cord or those who have little interest in signing up for a traditional TV bundle but want access to a national news service.