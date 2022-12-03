Advertisement
Company Town

Fox News parts ways with Lara Trump as a contributor, citing father-in-law’s presidential campaign

A screenshot of Lara Trump speaking on Fox News
Lara Trump, who became a Fox News contributor last year, could still appear on the network as an unpaid guest.
(Fox News)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Donald Trump’s announced 2024 bid for the White House means a member of his family will no longer be getting a Fox News paycheck.

The network confirmed Saturday it has parted ways with Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law. Lara Trump, who is married to Trump’s son Eric, became a paid contributor for the conservative-leaning network last year.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a Fox News Media representative said in a statement.

Her exit is said to be amicable and based solely on company protocol, but it comes after Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox News parent Fox Corporation, made it clear that he does not support the former president’s decision to pursue the White House again. While criticism of Trump on Fox News has been muted, the editorial pages of Murdoch’s print outlets the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal have been harsh in their assessments.

Former White House officials and political operatives are usually welcomed as contributors at cable networks. But Fox News has made it a rule to not employ people running for office or directly connected to active campaigns.

Fox News executives decided that Lara Trump, a surrogate for the former president, falls into that category. She has not appeared on the network since the week of Trump’s Nov. 15 announcement that he is running for president a third time.

Last year, Fox News ended a contributor deal with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders once she announced her intention to run for governor in Arkansas. She was elected in November.

During her appearances on Fox News, Trump could be counted on to provide a robust defense of her father-in-law, as investigations of his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and his handling of classified documents after leaving office keep him in the news.

Lara Trump could still appear on Fox News as a guest without pay. Paid contributor deals typically give a network news operations exclusive access to an expert or commentator.

Trump White House alumni on the Fox News roster include former press director Kayleigh McEnany, now a co-host of the daytime show “Outnumbered,” and political advisor Kellyanne Conway, who is a contributor.

