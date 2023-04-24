Tucker Carlson’s Fox News career and exit

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, the network announced on Monday. His last show was Friday.

Before joining Fox News as a contributor in 2009, Carlson hosted programs on CNN and MSNBC.

His Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” began airing in 2017.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was often a top non-sports ratings winner, but in 2022, the Fox News round table program “The Five” edged out Carlson’s show.

Carlson’s right-wing takes came under fire repeatedly, with advertisers boycotting the show after the host’s incendiary comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, mass shootings and Donald Trump.

Carlson’s ouster from Fox comes in the wake of the network’s $787.5-million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems after hosts made false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Carlson is also one of the defendants in a lawsuit by TV producer Abby Grossberg alleging the network is rife with sexist, misogynistic and abusive behavior.