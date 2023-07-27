Advertisement
Company Town

Fox set to postpone Emmy Awards until January amid actors’ and writers’ strikes

Emmy statuette
Emmy statuettes grace the engraving table where Emmy award winners received their awards at an after-party celebration following the 69th Emmy Awards in 2017.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Fox has decided to postpone the 75th Emmy Awards due to the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

Fox, which was scheduled to air the ceremony on Sept. 18, is expected to soon announce the event will be rescheduled for January, according to a person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to comment.

The new date is contingent on the labor issues between the guilds and the studios being resolved before then.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America members take to the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 14, 2023. Actors join striking writers who have been on the picket lines since the beginning of May. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

What to know about the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike

Learn which jobs are impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which movies and TV shows have shut down and where actors can get help.

Variety reported Thursday that vendors for the Emmy Awards had already been informed of the delay.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2. Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA walked off the job this month. Both unions are looking for improved residual payments for streaming and protections against the use of AI.

Fox executives previously said the network would not go ahead with the program if either of the guilds were still on strike at the end of July. The network had no intention of moving ahead without talent to perform or present the awards.

Los Angeles, CA - May 02: Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Sunset Bronson Studios on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Writers’ strike: What’s at stake and how it could disrupt Hollywood

As the contract between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expires, a strike has been called.

The last time the Emmy Awards telecast was postponed was in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks on New York City and the Pentagon. The program, after being delayed a second time, was presented in November, seven weeks late.

Fox is delaying this year’s show because actors and writers would most likely not attend the event, which would leave the network with executives and reality show stars as presenters.

The Emmy Awards telecast went forward in 1980 when striking SAG members boycotted the event. Only one actor — Powers Boothe — showed up to accept his award. Boothe was honored for playing suicide cult leader Jim Jones in the miniseries “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.”

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

