Advertisement
Thread Writers' Strike

WGA, Hollywood studios close to a deal on ending writers’ strike, sources say

Sara Schunck yells and raises a fist while walking the picket line
Sara Schunck yells and raises a fist while walking the picket line with WGA members in front of Warner Bros.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Wendy Lee
Meg James
Share

The Writers Guild of America and the major Hollywood studios are closing in on a deal that would end a 145-day strike that has roiled the film and TV business and caused thousands of job losses.

Lawyers for the two sides were hammering out the details of a tentative agreement on Saturday during a meeting that began mid-morning, according to people close to the discussions who were not authorized to comment.

Saturday marked the fourth straight day of talks, which kicked off Wednesday with the heads of four major studios participating directly.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, CA - May 02: Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Sunset Bronson Studios on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Writers’ strike: What’s at stake and how it could disrupt Hollywood

As the contract between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expires, a strike has been called.

Sept. 22, 2023

Should the companies reach an agreement this weekend, they won’t immediately restart productions. The entertainment company leaders still must turn their attention to the 160,000-member performers union, SAG-AFTRA, to accelerate those stalled talks in an effort to get the industry back to work.

The thorniest issues in the long-running labor dispute have included language governing the use of artificial intelligence, minimum staffing in writers rooms and the establishment of residuals to reward scribes based on viewership of streaming series.

The work stoppage began in early May and gained momentum as actors led by SAG-AFTRA joined writers on the picket line in mid-July, further shutting down film and scripted television productions and hobbling studios’ ability to promote would-be blockbuster movies.

Any agreement on a new three-year film and TV contract would have to be ratified by a vote of the WGA’s 11,500 members, who have strongly supported the walkout and have enjoyed unusual levels of solidarity from fellow unions amid the nation’s “hot labor summer.”

GLENDALE, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jamie McElrath is a motion picture set painter and a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). Production shut down during the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes have created a financial burden on her. She makes candles, something she learned during the COVID pandemic in 2020, and does tarot card readings to help make some money. Her longtime roommate moved out and she turned the empty room into her candlemaking workshop while looking for a new roommate to help share in the monthly $2,300 rent payments. Photographed on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Hollywood crew members fight to hang on as the strikes drag on: ‘We’re the collateral damage’

Crew members are expressing frustration at the length of the writers’ and actors’ strikes as Hollywood workers struggle to pay for rent, food and healthcare.

Sept. 23, 2023
Advertisement

There has been significant pressure on both sides to reach an agreement in recent weeks. Many Hollywood industry workers have struggled to pay their rent and bills, with some moving out of state to make ends meet. Studios have also felt the financial pain, modifying their film slates and leaning on unscripted television.

WGA negotiators met with studio representatives Wednesday for the first time since a disastrous meeting in late August. This week, top executives joined the proceedings: Walt Disney Co.’s Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav and NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley.

Friday’s marathon session started at 11 a.m. at the headquarters of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents the big entertainment companies — in Sherman Oaks. The meeting ended at about 8:30 p.m., amid growing hopes that the sides would be able to reach an accord before the Yom Kippur holiday.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsJobs, Labor & Workplace
Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement