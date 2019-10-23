Cardi B will take the wheel in next ‘Fast and Furious’ film

Rapper Cardi B is the newest badass chick taking the wheel in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

“Fast 9" star Vin Diesel made the revelation on Tuesday when he shared behind-the-scenes video that featured the car-loving Grammy winner — the same one who infamously showcased her poor driving skills in a hilarious “Carpool Karaoke” segment last year.

“Day 86 here on the set of ‘Fast 9.’ I know I’m exhausted,” Diesel said in the video, which was shot on the last day of filming on the movie’s U.K. set. “We all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table, put it all out there. “

“I’m tired,” the “Hustlers” actress added in her signature blunt style. “But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, this is gonna be the best one.”

Advertisement

Cardi made her feature-film debut in the stripper film “Hustlers” earlier this year. Similarly, the upcoming installment of the muscle-car franchise already boasts a bevy of formidable women, including Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel and recurring stars Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster.

Diesel will also be joined by actor-musicians Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, and actors John Cena and Michael Rooker in the film. Absent from “Fast 9" are Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham — the controversial stars of the spinoff “Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw.”

It’s unclear what Cardi’s role will be, and Universal hasn’t shared any additional details yet. What we do know is that she’s the latest musician to take part in the franchise’s history of casting music stars. Latin music star Ozuna was also recently cast in the film and is in talks to be working on its soundtrack. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Cardi spits a few tracks for it either.



Advertisement

“Fast 9" will be directed by “Fast and Furious 6" director Justin Lin. The action film is slated for release on May 22, 2020.