Buzzmeter: Early Oscar predictions from the experts

This early in awards season, many potential contenders haven’t yet registered on the radar - except on the long-range arrays of veteran film journalists, such as the esteemed experts on The Buzzmeter panel. The Envelope convenes these wizards of watching and asks them to take the temperature of the Oscar race throughout the season.

At this stage, our panel mixes what they’ve seen, what they’ve heard, what they guess, and what they’d like to get into the conversation to rank how buzzworthy contenders are. As the season wears on, they refine and refine their selections until they’re predicting the Oscar winners. They update their picks frequently. Here are the current contenders with the highest vote totals from the entire panel, followed by each expert’s personal picks.

You can vote for your own slate using the poll accompanying that week’s featured category. If you have write-in candidates, put them in the comments. This week: Take your shot at Best Picture.

Want their advice? Think you can do better? Read on!