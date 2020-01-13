The Obamas and others celebrate 2020 Oscar nominations

Not even two hours since Issa Rae and John Cho announced the 2020 Oscar nominations Monday, the lucky nominees — at least the ones who were awake before dawn — are already shouting from the social media rooftops.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed contenders in 24 categories, including best picture, actor and actress in a leading role, director and more. Films vying for the coveted best picture award include “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “Parasite” — many of which also picked up nods in the acting and creative races.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” leads the pack going into next month’s ceremony with 11 nominations, including recognition for star Joaquin Phoenix. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Sam Mendes’ World War I drama “1917" and Quentin Tarantino’s L.A. love letter “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” followed close behind with 10 nods apiece.

The hostless 92nd Academy Awards are set for Feb. 9 at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre. Here are some of the grateful and excited reactions from the morning’s nominees and talent involved in the projects.

Barack and Michelle Obama, ‘American Factory’

Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 13, 2020

So thrilled that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory are nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar! We’re so proud of them and amazed by their talent for storytelling. See for yourself now on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pLEE5zg0gr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 13, 2020

Matthew A. Cherry, ‘Hair Love’