Movies

The Obamas and others celebrate 2020 Oscar nominations

Emma Watson, left, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” nominated Monday for best picture.
(Wilson Webb/ Columbia Pictures)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jan. 13, 2020
7:25 AM
Not even two hours since Issa Rae and John Cho announced the 2020 Oscar nominations Monday, the lucky nominees — at least the ones who were awake before dawn — are already shouting from the social media rooftops.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed contenders in 24 categories, including best picture, actor and actress in a leading role, director and more. Films vying for the coveted best picture award include “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “Parasite” — many of which also picked up nods in the acting and creative races.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” leads the pack going into next month’s ceremony with 11 nominations, including recognition for star Joaquin Phoenix. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Sam Mendes’ World War I drama “1917" and Quentin Tarantino’s L.A. love letter “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” followed close behind with 10 nods apiece.

2020 Oscars race
The hostless 92nd Academy Awards are set for Feb. 9 at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre. Here are some of the grateful and excited reactions from the morning’s nominees and talent involved in the projects.

Barack and Michelle Obama, ‘American Factory’

Matthew A. Cherry, ‘Hair Love’

MoviesAwardsOscars
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
